Video: Sarah Hyland Talks Returning to the Stage for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Sarah Hyland, who just took over the role of Audrey from Jinkx Monsoon in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, stopped by Live With Kelly and Mark to discuss returning to the stage after a long time away.

"It's been 17 years since I've done 8 shows a week...but everybody that's a part of Little Shop are the kindest, nicest, most talented people."

She went on to compliment her co-star Andrew Barth Feldman, and said "We just have so much fun together."

Hyland also discussed Audrey's characteristic voice in the show, clarifying that she doesn't do Ellen Greene's accent or Kerry Butler's, but her own take.

In another video, she talked about her earlier work, including her Broadway debut in the 2006 musical Grey Gardens, when she was only 16.

Watch both videos here!

Known for her role in Modern Family, Sarah Hyland made her Broadway debut in Grey Gardens as Jackie Bouvier and was most recently seen on the stage in the 2014 production of HAIR at the Hollywood Bowl. Her screen credits include notable roles in ABC’s “Annie” and “Dirty Dancing” remakes, Geek Charming, Vampire Academy, Struck by Lightning, and “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.”

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.