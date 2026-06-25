Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 25, 2026 - BroadwayWorld Unveils New Redesigned Website & On Demand TV Apps and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Plus, there's plenty more to explore: behind-the-scenes videos, casting announcements, industry updates, and reviews. Scroll down to dive into all the latest from the Broadway world!

Coming Up

Sunday, June 28

Giant closes on Broadway

The Fear of 13 closes on Broadway

Death Becomes Her closes on Broadway

The Front Page



Interview: Wayne Brady on Love, Legacy & the All-Black LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Wayne Brady discusses starring opposite Billy Porter in New York City Center's historic all-Black production of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, the enduring power of queer love stories, and why theater continues to feed his soul.



BroadwayWorld Unveils New Redesigned Website & On Demand TV Apps Today marks a major milestone for BroadwayWorld. We've launched a fully redesigned website, rebuilt to be faster, easier to navigate, and better at connecting you to the growing stable of features that make BroadwayWorld the world's largest theatre news source.



Broadway Salutes Legendary PR Firm, Boneau/Bryan-Brown It's the end of an era on Broadway. As BroadwayWorld reported last month, the curtain has officially come down on Boneau/Bryan-Brown, the iconic Broadway press office founded by ATPAM-members Chris Boneau and Adrian Bryan-Brown, after more than three decades representing theatre on Broadway, Off-Broadway and around the world.

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

Ari Emanuel's events company Mari, founded in 2025, is in talks to acquire ATG Entertainment. Mari is looking to acquire the West End and Broadway venue owner and ticketing company for £4.5B ($6B).. ( more... The stage adaptation of the iconic film, Purple Rain, which had its world premiere last year in Minneapolis, has added new members of the creative team as it prepares the show for a potential Broadway run. . ( more... Playhouse Square has promoted Chief Operating Officer Laura Smith to President, formalizing a shared leadership structure alongside CEO Craig Hassall to support the Cleveland theater district's continued growth.. ( more... Theater Resources Unlimited will present the first installment of How to Write a Musical That Works, a three-part Zoom workshop series open to writers and producers seeking feedback on works in progress from a panel of musical theater professionals.. ( more...

Review Roundup: DAD DON'T READ THIS Transfers to the Greenwich House Theater

by Stephi Wild

Following its run at St. Luke's Theatre, Eliya Smith's Dad Don't Read This transferred to Greenwich House Theater. Read the reviews for Dad Don't Read This here!. (more...)

Review: THE MISANTHROPE, starring Sandra Oh

by Cindy Marcolina

If Molière was preoccupied with censorship and retaliation, Crimp shows an obsession for cancellation. He reveals an anti-internet and anti-woke stance, with many invectives betraying his own fears.. (more...)

Review: TURANDOT, Opera Holland Park

by Gary Naylor

Less Orientalism, and less passion too, but the music sustains. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

by Stephi Wild

The Muny announced the full cast for Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC, returning to the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park for the first time since 2013, led by Tony winner Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman.. ( more...

Broadway in Bryant Park 2026 Schedule Announced

by Nicole Rosky

Broadway in Bryant Park, the city’s free lunchtime theater series, will return this summer, now celebrating its 26th anniversary. Check out the full schedule of participating shows here.. (more...)

TV Adaptation of Benedict Lombe's Play SHIFTERS in the Works

by Stephi Wild

The play Shifters, which is soon headed to A24's Cherry Lane Theatre, will be adapted into a TV series. Benedict Lombe’s play will be adapted by Channel 4 and See-Saw Films. . (more...)

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

Happy Birthday To...

Larry Kramer

Listen Up

"And if our good fortune never comes, here's to whatever comes!" - Fiddler on the Roof