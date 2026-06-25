Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 25, 2026 - BroadwayWorld Unveils New Redesigned Website & On Demand TV Apps and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Happy Tuesday! We've got some exciting stories to catch you up on from yesterday. Wayne Brady opens up about starring opposite Billy Porter in New York City Center's historic all-Black production of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES. In major news for the theater community, BroadwayWorld has unveiled a brand new redesigned website and apps to better serve you. We're also saying goodbye to an era as Broadway salutes the legendary PR firm Boneau/Bryan-Brown after more than three decades of representing theater.
Plus, there's plenty more to explore: behind-the-scenes videos, casting announcements, industry updates, and reviews. Scroll down to dive into all the latest from the Broadway world!
|Coming Up
Sunday, June 28
Giant closes on Broadway
The Fear of 13 closes on Broadway
Death Becomes Her closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Interview: Wayne Brady on Love, Legacy & the All-Black LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
Wayne Brady discusses starring opposite Billy Porter in New York City Center's historic all-Black production of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, the enduring power of queer love stories, and why theater continues to feed his soul.
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BroadwayWorld Unveils New Redesigned Website & On Demand TV Apps
Today marks a major milestone for BroadwayWorld. We've launched a fully redesigned website, rebuilt to be faster, easier to navigate, and better at connecting you to the growing stable of features that make BroadwayWorld the world's largest theatre news source.
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Broadway Salutes Legendary PR Firm, Boneau/Bryan-Brown
It's the end of an era on Broadway. As BroadwayWorld reported last month, the curtain has officially come down on Boneau/Bryan-Brown, the iconic Broadway press office founded by ATPAM-members Chris Boneau and Adrian Bryan-Brown, after more than three decades representing theatre on Broadway, Off-Broadway and around the world.
|Must Watch
|Video: Megan Hilty Leads Musical Performance in Sneak Peek of MICKEY MOUSE CLUBHOUSE+ Special
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway favorite Megan Hilty is lending her voice to Mickey’s Country Farm, a brand-new full-length special from the world of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+. Check out a first look at the special, featuring Mickey, Minnie, and the gang alongside Hilty's Lasso Lucy as they perform the “Hoedown Throwdown.'. (more...)
|Video: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Queens Lip-Sync to 'Ladies Who Lunch' By Elaine Stritch
by Michael Major
On the most recent episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, the top 2 Queens lip synced to 'Ladies Who Lunch' from Company, sung by Elaine Stritch. Watch the video of Kennedy Davenport and Hershii LiqCour-Jeté lip-sync to the Sondheim favorite!. (more...)
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Video: HELLUVA BOSS Debuts First Clip From Season 3
Video: Watch Beth Leavel Perform 'Hello, Dolly!' at Ogunquit Playhouse
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Zachary Noah Piser, Hannah Kevitt, and More Perform Songs From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
by Jennifer Broski
The cast of Maybe Happy Ending recently performed selections from the show at a press event, including Zachary Noah Piser, Hannah Kevitt, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi. Check out photos here!. (more...)
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Photos: Inside Young Gifted and Broadway's 3rd Annual Carter Awards
Photos: THE LOVED ONES Opens at Irish Repertory Theatre
Photos: See New Images of BLACK SWAN World Premiere at A.R.T.
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Ari Emanuel's events company Mari, founded in 2025, is in talks to acquire ATG Entertainment. Mari is looking to acquire the West End and Broadway venue owner and ticketing company for £4.5B ($6B).. (more...)
Saheem Ali and More Join Creative Team of Broadway-Aimed PURPLE RAIN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The stage adaptation of the iconic film, Purple Rain, which had its world premiere last year in Minneapolis, has added new members of the creative team as it prepares the show for a potential Broadway run. . (more...)
Playhouse Square Promotes Laura Smith to President
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Playhouse Square has promoted Chief Operating Officer Laura Smith to President, formalizing a shared leadership structure alongside CEO Craig Hassall to support the Cleveland theater district's continued growth.. (more...)
HOW TO WRITE A MUSICAL THAT WORKS Workshop to Launch with TRU Feedback Series
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will present the first installment of How to Write a Musical That Works, a three-part Zoom workshop series open to writers and producers seeking feedback on works in progress from a panel of musical theater professionals.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
Review Roundup: DAD DON'T READ THIS Transfers to the Greenwich House Theater
by Stephi Wild
Following its run at St. Luke's Theatre, Eliya Smith's Dad Don't Read This transferred to Greenwich House Theater. Read the reviews for Dad Don't Read This here!. (more...)
Review: THE MISANTHROPE, starring Sandra Oh
by Cindy Marcolina
If Molière was preoccupied with censorship and retaliation, Crimp shows an obsession for cancellation. He reveals an anti-internet and anti-woke stance, with many invectives betraying his own fears.. (more...)
Review: TURANDOT, Opera Holland Park
by Gary Naylor
Less Orientalism, and less passion too, but the music sustains. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Muny announced the full cast for Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC, returning to the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park for the first time since 2013, led by Tony winner Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman.. (more...)
Broadway in Bryant Park 2026 Schedule Announced
by Nicole Rosky
Broadway in Bryant Park, the city’s free lunchtime theater series, will return this summer, now celebrating its 26th anniversary. Check out the full schedule of participating shows here.. (more...)
TV Adaptation of Benedict Lombe's Play SHIFTERS in the Works
by Stephi Wild
The play Shifters, which is soon headed to A24's Cherry Lane Theatre, will be adapted into a TV series. Benedict Lombe’s play will be adapted by Channel 4 and See-Saw Films. . (more...)
Faye Brookes Will Lead BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour; Initial Cast and Creatives Revealed
by Stephi Wild
The lead cast and creative team have been announced for the first UK tour production of Burlesque the Musical, based on the hit movie. Learn more about the touring production here.. (more...)
Darren Criss Will Perform Live at The Royal Albert Hall in October
by Stephi Wild
Darren Criss will return to London for a very special one-night-only concert at the Royal Albert Hall, where he'll be taking audiences on a musical odyssey unlike anything he's ever done before. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Larry Kramer
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"And if our good fortune never comes, here's to whatever comes!"
- Fiddler on the Roof