Broadway in Bryant Park 2026 Schedule Announced

Broadway in Bryant Park, the city’s free lunchtime theater series, will return this summer, now celebrating its 26th anniversary. The series will take place every Thursday from July 23 through August 13, bringing Broadway’s biggest hits to the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Performances are scheduled from 12:30 -1:30 p.m. ET on the Bryant Park stage with festivities on the fountain plaza beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities, this year’s lineup features an electrifying mix of Tony Award-winning musicals and fan favorites.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Free seating will be available for visitors on a first-come first-served basis. Bryant Park encourages guests to bring their own blankets to relax on the lawn while enjoying the shows.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.

Check out our previous coverage of Broadway in Bryant Park here.

Broadway in Bryant Park 2026 Performance Schedule:

Thursday, July 23:

Hosted by Delilah

Pre-show: AMDA College of the Performing Arts

“& Juliet”

“Hadestown”

"Just in Time"

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

"The Lost Boys"

Thursday, July 30:

Hosted by Cubby & Christine

Pre-show: AMDA College of the Performing Arts

"Aladdin"

“Chicago”

“SIX The Musical on Broadway”

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

"Titanique"

"Wicked"

Thursday, August 6:

Hosted by Rich Kaminski

Pre-show: AMDA College of the Performing Arts

"Little Shop of Horrors”

“MJ”

“Operation Mincemeat”

“Schmigadoon!”

“The Outsiders”

"Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"

Thursday, August 13:

Hosted by Helen Little

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“CATS: The Jellicle Ball”

“Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody”

"Heathers: The Musical"

"Book of Mormon"

"The Great Gatsby"

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