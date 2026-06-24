Video: Watch Beth Leavel Perform 'Hello, Dolly!' at Ogunquit Playhouse

Beth Leavel is back where she belongs! Watch the Tony winner perform the title song in Ogunquit Playhouse's summer production of Hello, Dolly! as 'Dolly Levi.' Featuring a book by Michael Stewart and music & lyrics by Jerry Herman, the production is now running through July 18, 2026.

Joining Leavel in the production is Tony Award-winner Matt Doyle as Cornelius Hackl, Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Irene Molloy, and Adam Heller as Horace Vandergelder.

Hello, Dolly! also features David Benoit as Rudolph, Susana Cordón as Minnie Fay, Emma Crow as Ermengarde, Davey Fried as Barnaby Tucker, Ryan Lambert as Ambrose Kemper, and Jessica Sheridan as Ernestina.

Join socialite-turned-matchmaker Dolly Levi as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a wife for the curmudgeonly “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder. Dolly’s romantic scheming soon entangles Horace’s two clerks and a lovestruck young artist. As she busies herself finding mates for the suitors, Dolly realizes it’s her turn to find her own perfect match. One of the most entertaining musical comedies of all time, Hello, Dolly! is a beguiling romp in the universal search for love, with smash hits like “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” and, of course, the show-stopping “Hello, Dolly!”