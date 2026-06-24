Video: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Queens Lip-Sync to 'Ladies Who Lunch' By Elaine Stritch

Here's to the Queens to Lip Sync! On the most recent episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, the top 2 Queens lip synced to "Ladies Who Lunch" from Company, sung by Elaine Stritch.

The top 2 All Stars from the Rappin' Roast challenge, Kennedy Davenport and Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, lip sync for the win with the Stephen Sondheim favorite. They were judged by RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Jamal Simms, and original Book of Mormon star Brian Tyree Henry.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and Untucked are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ every Friday. This season, 18 fan-favorite queens returned for the “Tournament of All Stars."

The tournament will culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown grand finale episode, where the finalists will battle it out for a grand prize of $200,000 and a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame.