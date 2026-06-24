Photos: See New Images of BLACK SWAN World Premiere at A.R.T.

You can now get a first look at additional images of the world premiere of BLACK SWAN at A.R.T. Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh returns to the A.R.T. to bring the Oscar-nominated psychological thriller BLACK SWAN to the stage. Pressure builds, boundaries blur, and reality begins to slip as Nina strives to rise from the ballet corps to the lead role in Swan Lake.

BLACK SWAN features a contemporary book by Guggenheim Fellow Jen Silverman and a haunting score by Obie Award winner Dave Malloy that blends the melodies of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake with a throbbing electronic soundscape.

BLACK SWAN features music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Obie Award winner Dave Malloy, a book by Guggenheim Fellow Jen Silverman, music supervision, music direction, and additional arrangements by Or Matias, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh. BLACK SWAN is based on the Searchlight Pictures Film BLACK SWAN, story by Andres Heinz.

The BLACK SWAN cast includes Kyle Brown (Ajay/Ensemble), Jada Simone Clark (Lily), Karli Dinardo (Glory/Ensemble), Kate Jennings Grant (Barbara), Gabriel Hyman (Ensemble), Amber Iman (LeRoy), Charizma Lawrence (Ensemble), Adrian Lee (Ensemble), Caleb Marshall (Dylan/Ensemble), Melanie Moore (Nina), Ava Noble (Ensemble), Martell Ruffin (Ensemble), Ida Saki (Doppel), Anthony Santos (Ensemble), Thom Sesma (Jacques/Rothbart), Sarah Sigman (Morgan/Ensemble), Chelsea Thedinga (Ensemble), Tory Trowbridge (Beth), and Valeria Yamin (Ensemble). Alex Aquilino, Cameron Burke, Mia DeWeese, and Johanna Moise are swings. Mehry Eslaminia is an understudy.

Photo credit: Hawver and Hall

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