Photos: Zachary Noah Piser, Hannah Kevitt, and More Perform Songs From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

The cast of Maybe Happy Ending recently performed selections from the show at a press event. Those in attendance included the newest Helperbot, Zachary Noah Piser, who recently joined the cast as “Oliver”, along with longtime company members Hannah Kevitt (“Claire”), Dez Duron (“Gil Brentley”), and Marcus Choi (“James & Others"). Check out photos below!

Maybe Happy Ending, now in its second year on Broadway, opened on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th St.) to immense critical and audience acclaim and won six Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski