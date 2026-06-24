Video: HELLUVA BOSS Debuts First Clip From Season 3





The first clip has debuted from Season 3 of Helluva Boss, the animated comedy series set in the universe of Hazbin Hotel. Check out the clip, which offers a sneak peek at fan-favorite characters Stolas and Blitzo and their complicated relationship.

The first half of the fifteen-episode third season will premiere on Prime Video on October 14. Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season Three will premiere in 2027.

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the hell-born imp Blitzo, the eccentric leader of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small, chaotic assassination business that runs thanks to a magic grimoire, and a situationship with the demon prince Stolas.

Alongside his equally chaotic ragtag crew – Moxxie, a by-the-books marksman; Millie, a fiery and skilled assassin; and Loona, their snarky, hellbound receptionist – Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing their work with personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent and darkly comedic situations.

Helluva Boss stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar) and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features the voices of Broadway's Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Jinkx Monsoon, and more.

Vivienne Medrano created the series and serves as executive producer. Tom Murray also serves as executive producer.

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