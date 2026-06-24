TV Adaptation of Benedict Lombe's Play SHIFTERS in the Works

The play Shifters, which is soon headed to A24's Cherry Lane Theatre, will be adapted into a TV series, Deadline reports. Benedict Lombe’s play will be adapted by Channel 4 and See-Saw Films.

The adapation will reportedly expand upon the events of the play, and Lombe will adapt the play herself. The project is in development and has not yet been greenlit.

Read the original story on Deadline.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cherry Lane Theatre will present the North American premiere of Shifters, following a sold-out run at the Bush Theatre and in London’s West End. Previews will begin on July 6th with an official opening set on July 15th, running through August 30th, 2026.

Meet Dre and Des, they are young, gifted, Black. He stayed. She left. Years later they come crashing back into each other’s lives, carrying new secrets and old scars. Caught in the space between memory and reality, they struggle to navigate the shifting borders that threaten to rewrite their past and reshape their future.

Heather Agyepong (The Power, School Girls; or The African Mean Girls Play), whose performance received critical acclaim and an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in the original production, will reprise her role as “Des”. She is joined by Daniel Ezra (Netflix’s All American, The Running Man), who takes on the role of “Dre”. The production is directed by BAFTA-nominated and Evening Standard Theatre Award-winner Lynette Linton (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Not Your Superwoman). Read the reviews for the West End production here.

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