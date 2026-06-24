Saheem Ali and More Join Creative Team of Broadway-Aimed PURPLE RAIN

The stage adaptation of the iconic film, Purple Rain, which had its world premiere last year in Minneapolis, has added new members of the creative team as it prepares the show for a potential Broadway run.

According to the New York Times, Saheem Ali (director of Buena Vista Social Club and Fat Ham on Broadway) has replaced Lileana Blain-Cruz as director. Peter Duchan (bookwriter of Dogfight) has replaced Branden Jacobs-Jenkins as Purple Rain's bookwriter. Michael Paulson writes that the revised show is aiming to open on Broadway in Spring 2027, though an official announcement of has not yet been made.

Purple Rain had its world premiere in 2025 at Hennepin Arts’ State Theatre in Minneapolis, where it received mixed reviews. The cast featured Kris Kollins, making his professional stage debut in the lead role of The Kid, Rachel Webb, who co-starred as Apollonia, Bilaal Avaz as Doc, Leon Addison Brown as Father, Jaci Calderon as Susan, Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Billy Sparks, Anissa Griego as Jill, Jared Howelton as Morris, Christina Jones as Brenda, Emma Lenderman as Lisa, Gían Pérez as Bobby, Kondwani Phiri as Mark, Antonio Michael Woodard as Jerome, and Grace Yoo as Wendy.

The world premiere musical adaptation, Purple Rain brings to life the electrifying, fictional journey of The Kid, a talented but troubled young musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis club scene. As he contends with a tumultuous home life, a rival band, and an unexpected romance with an aspiring young singer, “The Kid” fights to find his voice and seize his moment in the spotlight.

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