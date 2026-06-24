Full Cast Set For Rodgers & Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC at the Muny

The Muny has announced the full cast for its production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific, which will return for the first time since 2013 to the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific will run July 6-12.

“With its beautiful music, sweeping romance and powerful message, South Pacific continues to move audiences of any generation,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “If there is anyone in your family who has not yet seen South Pacific in their lifetime, I hope they’ll visit this American classic. You will be completely knocked out by this production and cast.”

Joining previously announced principals Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman, Joan Almedilla, Michael Canu, Bobby Conte, Michaela Marfori, Robert Crenshaw, John El-Jor, Michael James Reed, Jeff Cummings, Grace Moore and Josiah Paik are Julia Aguinaldo, Tre’ Booker, Jessica Carmona, Chloe Chamberlin, Aaron Patrick Craven, Arielle Ploy Dettmer, Alex Benitez Evans, Rachel Fairbanks, Hannah Florence, Garrick Macatangay, Jake Mendes, Caylie Rose Newcom, Julian Ramos, John Ray Jr., Hayden Rivas, David Rowen, Connor Schwantes, Gordon Semeatu, Francisco Thurston and Nicholas A. Wilkinson.

The company will be joined by the Muny Teens Youth Ensemble.

The production is led by William Carlos Angulo (director), Karla Puno Garcia (choreographer) and Roberto Sinha (music director/conductor).

The design team for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific includes Connor Schwantes (associate choreographer); Arnel Sancianco (scenic designer); Raquel Adorno (Costume Designer, with some costumes originally designed by Catherine Zuber); John Lasiter (lighting designer); Joshua Hummel (sound designer); Yee Eun Nam (video designer); Ashley Rae Callahan (wig designer); Ralph Stan Lee (production stage manager); and The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting).

About South Pacific

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s sweeping American classic returns for its first Muny production since 2013. On a lush island during World War II, Navy nurse Nellie Forbush falls for charismatic French planter Emile de Becque — only to question her own assumptions when she meets his children. South Pacific is a galvanizing story with powerful themes and some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s greatest songs, including “Some Enchanted Evening,” “There Is Nothing Like a Dame” and “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair.” Discover the joy, heart and timeless melodies of this legendary masterpiece.

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