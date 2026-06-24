Ari Emanuel's Mari is in Talks to Acquire ATG Entertainment

Ari Emanuel's events company Mari, founded in 2025, is in talks to acquire ATG Entertainment, The Financial Times reports. Mari is looking to acquire the West End and Broadway venue owner and ticketing company for £4.5B ($6B). The deal could be sealed within weeks following exclusive discussions between Mari and ATG’s private equity backer, Providence.

Read the original story on The Financial Times.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Mari acquired the ticketing platform TodayTix in October 2025. Mari's portfolio includes the Miami Open presented by Itaú, Mutua Madrid Open, Frieze, and Barrett-Jackson.

Last month, BroadwayWorld reported that ATG Entertainment was being prepared for sale.

ATG Entertainment operates more than 70 venues spanning the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and Spain, drawing an annual audience of over 18 million. Its London portfolio hosts long-running musicals including The Book of Mormon, Wicked, and The Lion King. On Broadway, the company operates the Lyric Theatre, the Hudson Theatre, and the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, which currently house Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Every Brilliant Thing, and Moulin Rouge!, respectively. Other Desert Cities is set to open at the Hudson Theatre in September, and Paddington the Musical will take over the Hirschfeld Theatre in March 2027.

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