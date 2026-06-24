 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: THE LOVED ONES Opens at Irish Repertory Theatre

Performances will continue through August 2, 2026.

By:
Powered by Ticketmaster
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Irish Repertory Theatre's New York premiere of The Loved Ones officially opened June 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from opening night below!

Written by Erica Murray and directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey, the production is currently running through August 2 on Irish Rep's Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. Read the reviews for The Loved Ones here.

Set in a remote farmhouse in County Clare, Ireland, The Loved Ones follows Nell as she prepares to scatter her late son's ashes with his widow. Their plans are disrupted by the arrival of an American tourist and an unexpected young visitor, setting the stage for a weekend of revelations, unresolved grief, and dark comedy.

The cast features Alana Raquel Bowers, Donna Lynne Champlin, Clare O'Malley, and Maryann Plunkett.

The Loved Ones features set design by Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Orla Long, lighting design by Kat C. Zhou, sound design by Caroline Eng, dialect coaching by Barbara Rubin, and fight choreography by Rick Sordelet. Bailey Bass serves as associate director, with Mary Garrigan as production stage manager and Mikki Monfalcone as assistant stage manager. Casting is by Katja Zarolinski.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Buy Tickets to The Loved Ones



The Loved Ones

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $73
More Hot Shows Discounts








Show Info Buy Tickets