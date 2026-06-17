Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 17, 2026- THE BOOK OF MORMON Tops the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!

Rise and shine! Here's what you need to know from yesterday on BroadwayWorld:

Megan Hilty is returning to Café Carlyle this summer with new songs and personal stories in tow. Broadway's weekly grosses report shows THE BOOK OF MORMON taking the top spot, while a thoughtful new feature explores accessibility and comfort in Broadway theaters.

In exciting news, PADDINGTON is officially coming to Broadway in 2027! Plus, Christopher Jackson returns to HAMILTON this fall, THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES cast is announced, and ticket sales updates arrive for the West End's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE revival.

Don't miss our exclusive video of Nikki M. James performing "Somewhere That's Green" in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, and check out photos from Chrissy Metz's press meet ahead of her &JULIET debut.

But first...