Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 17, 2026- THE BOOK OF MORMON Tops the Grosses and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what you need to know from yesterday on BroadwayWorld:
Megan Hilty is returning to Café Carlyle this summer with new songs and personal stories in tow. Broadway's weekly grosses report shows THE BOOK OF MORMON taking the top spot, while a thoughtful new feature explores accessibility and comfort in Broadway theaters.
In exciting news, PADDINGTON is officially coming to Broadway in 2027! Plus, Christopher Jackson returns to HAMILTON this fall, THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES cast is announced, and ticket sales updates arrive for the West End's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE revival.
Don't miss our exclusive video of Nikki M. James performing "Somewhere That's Green" in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, and check out photos from Chrissy Metz's press meet ahead of her &JULIET debut.
But first...
|Coming Up
Saturday, June 20
West End Live 2026
Saturday, June 21
The Balusters opens on Broadway
Chess closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Interview: Megan Hilty Is Bringing New Songs and Personal Stories Back to Café Carlyle
Café Carlyle is getting ready to welcome back Tony and Grammy Award nominee Megan Hilty for a special residency this summer. She just checked in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about the upcoming gig!
|
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/15/26 - THE BOOK OF MORMON #1 During MAGICAL MORMON MYSTERY WEEK
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 06/15/2026.
|
A Place for Everybody: Accessibility and Audience Comfort in Broadway's Historic Theaters
Broadway has long been a place where audiences come to be whisked away into a world beyond their own. But for many theatergoers, particularly those who are plus-size, tall, or navigating physical accessibility needs, the experience begins with something far less magical: being comfortable enough to enjoy the show.
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Watch a new video of Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Suffs, The Book of Mormon) performing 'Somewhere That's Green' in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|It's Official! PADDINGTON Will Arrive on Broadway in 2027; Watch a New Trailer!
by Nicole Rosky
New York, please look after this bear. As BroadwayWorld reported last month, the record-breaking, smash hit, seven-time Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical PADDINGTON The Musical will begin performances Tuesday, March 30, 2027 and officially open Sunday, April 18, 2027 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre.. (more...)
|
Video: HAMILTON Documentary SPARK INTO A FLAME Debuts on YouTube
Video: The Muny Shares HAIRSPRAY Preview With Richard Kind, Katy Geraghty & More
Video: Ana Gasteyer Reflects on 2026 Tony Awards, Praises Fellow SNL Alum and Tony Nominee Rachel Dratch
by Josh Sharpe
During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Ana Gasteyer, currently starring in the Tony-winning musical Schmigadoon! spoke about appearing on Broadway at the same time as her fellow SNL alums and also spoke about the chaos of the Tony Awards.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|
Video/Photos: PADDINGTON Visits GOOD MORNING AMERICA for Broadway Announcement
Photos: Chrissy Metz Meets the Press Ahead of Run in & JULIET
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Shakespeare’s Globe has announced Al Pacino as the recipient of the 2026 Sam Wanamaker Award, in recognition of his contribution to the world of theatre and film, and particularly his enduring connection to Shakespeare. . (more...)
Grammy Awards Add Five New Categories, Reveal Updated Rules for 2027
by Josh Sharpe
New categories and rule changes are now in effect for the 69th Grammy Awards, including categories dedicated to Asian pop music, R&B collaborations, and traditional vocal pop, as well as new criteria and voting process updates.. (more...)
CUNY Dance Initiative Unveils Largest Cohort of Resident Artists for 2026–27 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The CUNY Dance Initiative revealed its 2026–27 cohort, underwriting 26 residencies for early- and mid-career choreographers at 14 CUNY colleges across all five boroughs and four partner arts organizations.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Masquerade will extend for a sixth time through 2027, and the production has revealed a host of all new cast members who will join the show. Learn more here!. (more...)
ATG Entertainment anuncia el reparto completo de QUERIDO EVAN HANSEN
by Juan-Jose Gonzalez
Guillermo Martín encabezará el elenco de la producción dirigida por David Serrano, que se estrenará el próximo mes de octubre en el Teatro Rialto de Madrid.. (more...)
Christopher Jackson Will Return to HAMILTON on Broadway in September
by Stephi Wild
Here comes the General! Tony Award-nominated, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning performer Christopher Jackson will make a return to Broadway this fall, reprising his Tony-nominated role as George Washington in Hamilton.. (more...)
Tickets Sales to SUNDAY IN THE PARK With Ariana Grande & Jonathan Bailey Delayed
by Michael Major
Ticket sales to the West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George, starring Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, have been delayed. As of June, performances are still slated to begin at the Barbican Centre in summer 2027.. (more...)
2:22 - A GHOST STORY Will Make New York Premiere This Fall
by Stephi Wild
Following seven West End engagements, two UK tours, and thirty productions across the globe, the Olivier Award-nominated stage thriller 2:22 – A GHOST STORY has set its New York Premiere for this fall at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. . (more...)
Kerry Washington, Dominique Fishback And More Will Star In THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES
by Marissa Faith Curley
Lincoln Center Theater has announced the complete cast and creative team for The Whoopi Monologues, a reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic show. Written by Whoopi Goldberg and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White.. (more...)
Nina White and Fernell Hogan Join THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Nina White and Fernell Hogan will be joining the Off-Broadway company of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, replacing Jasmine Amy Rogers and Justin Cooley in the roles of Olive and Leaf Coneybear.. (more...)
Colman Domingo Would’ve Starred in Scrapped PORGY AND BESS Film Directed by Steven Spielberg
by Michael Gioia
Colman Domingo would have played Todd Duncan, who originated the role of Porgy on Broadway, in the Steven Spielberg-helmed project.. (more...)
Wicked Witch Hat From THE WIZARD OF OZ Heading to Auction
by Josh Sharpe
The famed Wicked Witch of the West hat, featured in the 1939 musical The Wizard of Oz, is among the items going up for auction in Heritage Auction's five-day Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction in July. . (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"You'll be swell, you'll be great!"
- Gypsy
Videos