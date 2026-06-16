Video: Ana Gasteyer Reflects on 2026 Tony Awards, Praises Fellow SNL Alum and Tony Nominee Rachel Dratch





The women of Saturday Night Live are front and center this Broadway season. During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Ana Gasteyer, currently starring in the Tony-winning musical Schmigadoon! spoke about appearing on Broadway at the same time as her fellow SNL alums and also reflected on the chaos of the Tony Awards.

"[Tonys day] really is insane. It starts at 7:00 am at Radio City with full rehearsal in full costume. And it's kind of funny because you're parading through Midtown dressed in my character [who] is, you know, a jackass," she shared.

"Then you go back to your theater and do a matinee and then the red carpet closes at 6:00. We come down at 4:38 on a 2:00 matinee. So we came down and then Sara Chase, my colleague who was also nominated for Best Actress, and I took the subway because we didn't want to deal with the traffic," explained the performer.

Gasteyer is appearing onstage at the same time as her friends and SNL vets, Maya Rudolph (Oh, Mary!) and Rachel Dratch (The Rocky Horror Show). Both she and Dratch were nominated in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical, which was exciting for Gasteyer.

"We're such old friends at this point, and we confer with one another. She called me about whether or not she should do Rocky... and I said 'Yes, you absolutely should. You'll get nominated for a Tony if you do it...'" Gasteyer went on to praise Dratch for her performance as the Narrator: "The audience just sees her face and feels at ease." Gasteyer's own Broadway debut was in the last revival of the show in 2001. Watch the full interview now.