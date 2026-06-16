2:22 - A GHOST STORY Will Make New York Premiere This Fall

Following seven West End engagements, two UK tours, and thirty productions across the globe, the Olivier Award-nominated stage thriller 2:22 – A GHOST STORY has set its New York Premiere for this fall at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The play will begin previews on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, and open on Thursday, November 5 for a strictly limited engagement of 13 weeks only, through Sunday, January 17, 2027.

2:22 – A Ghost Story draws audiences into a night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear. Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. When their friends Lauren and Ben come around for a housewarming dinner, a stirring debate ensues – can the dead really walk again? Belief and skepticism clash, but lingering beneath the argument is something strange and frightening…and that something is getting closer. So they’re going to stay up… until 2:22… and dare to discover the truth.

2:22 – A Ghost Story is written by Danny Robins, award-winning writer and creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and is directed by Matthew Dunster (Hangmen, The Hunger Games: On Stage) & Gabriel Vega Weissman (Guards at the Taj). The play’s New York Premiere production will feature sets by Anna Fleischle (Hangmen; Home, I’m Darling), costumes by Cindy Lin (Winter Wonderland, Dismantle This Room), lighting by Lucy Carter (Home, I’m Darling; The Almighty Sometimes), Sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound (Company, Hangmen), and illusions by Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Harry Potter & The Cursed Child). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting (David Caparelliotis & Joe Gery), and Wagner Johnson Productions will serve as General Manager. The cast for the New York Premiere will be announced at a later date.

Check out photos from a recent West End run of the show here.

2:22 – A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon, by Special Arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Playwright Danny Robins said, “I am still pinching myself on the journey my play 2:22 - A Ghost Story has been on, from the West End to theatres on five continents across the world. Bringing it to New York really is a childhood dream come true, and this new production is a thrilling chance to bring this story to a fresh audience. What I set out to do when I wrote it was to create a play that will make you jump, laugh, cry and go off into the night debating that age-old question ‘do ghosts exist?’ I love how our brilliant director Matthew Dunster has injected a dose of rock ‘n roll into the staging that makes for an exciting, exhilarating, adrenaline-filled night out. I can't wait to share this experience with New York audiences! Come – if you dare!”

“I think the Lortel will be the perfect home for 2:22. The intimacy of the play and the venue are so well suited,” said director Matthew Dunster. “Danny's play relaunched the horror-thriller genre in the UK and has been successfully played in many different countries – but it's so much more than jump-scares. 2:22 moves and stimulates audiences because it's really about something.....belief...in many forms, love, grief, faith, competition. I'm looking forward to watching the good people of NYC throw their drinks all over each other as they jump out of their seats.....BOO!”