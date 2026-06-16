Photos: Chrissy Metz Meets the Press Ahead of Run in & JULIET

Emmy & Golden Globe Award-nominated actress and singer Chrissy Metz recently met the press ahead of her Broadway debut in & Juliet. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Metz will star as ‘Angelique’ for a limited engagement, beginning Thursday, June 18 through September 13, 2026. Perhaps best known for her role as ‘Kate Pearson’ in the NBC TV show “This Is Us,” Metz made her New York stage debut in a benefit reading of Neil LaBute’s Fat Pig for MCC in 2017.

Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle will play her final performance as ‘Angelique’ on June 14, 2026.

Currently in its fourth summer on Broadway, & Juliet opened in November 2022 and will celebrate its 1500th performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Metz joins a cast that also includes Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ James Monroe Iglehart as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Bayardelle as ‘Angélique,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Laurie Hernandez, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas