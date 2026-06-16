Christopher Jackson Will Return to HAMILTON on Broadway in September

Here comes the General! Tony Award-nominated, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning performer Christopher Jackson will make a return to Broadway this fall, reprising his Tony-nominated role as George Washington in Hamilton. The original Broadway cast member is set to reprise his portrayal of America’s first president for a strictly limited engagement. Jackson will begin performances on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, and will play through Sunday, January 3, 2027, at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Jackson’s return follows Hamilton’s ten-year anniversary celebration on Broadway, celebrating the musical that opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015. Original cast member Leslie Odom, Jr. returned to the show last fall selling out his limited engagement. Check out photos here.

"Returning to Hamilton as George Washington is a deeply meaningful homecoming,” said Christopher Jackson. “This show changed my life, and it remains one of the great honors of my career to be part of telling this story. To step back into this room, with this company and this audience, is something I will never take for granted.”

“Lin-Manuel wrote George Washington with Chris’s gorgeous voice and musicality in his head,” said Hamilton’s producer Jeffrey Seller. “How lucky are we that we get to experience his George Washington one last time?”

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About Christopher Jackson

Jackson originated the role of George Washington in Hamilton’s Off-Broadway and Broadway productions, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He also received a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording.

A Tony Award-nominated actor and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter and composer, Jackson is also a founding member of Freestyle Love Supreme. His Broadway credits include In the Heights, The Lion King, Memphis, After Midnight, Bronx Bombers, Holler If Ya Hear Me, and Hell’s Kitchen. On television, Jackson starred as Chunk Palmer on the CBS drama “Bull” and has appeared in “And Just Like That…,” “When They See Us,” “The Good Wife,” “Person of Interest,” “A Gifted Man,” “Nurse Jackie,” and more. His film credits include Hamilton on Disney+, In the Heights, Moana, Tracers, and Afterlife of the Party. As a songwriter and composer, Jackson won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song for “What I Am,” written for “Sesame Street” with Bill Sherman.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.