Wicked Witch Hat From THE WIZARD OF OZ Heading to Auction

The famed Wicked Witch of the West hat, featured in the 1939 musical The Wizard of Oz, is among the items going up for auction in Heritage Auction's five-day Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction in July.

The iconic hat was worn by Margaret Hamilton in the original film and is expected to attract bidding beginning at $100,000. A different version of the hat, from collector Michael Shaw, sold for $2.93 million in 2024. Another was sold last December for $575,000, also by Heritage Auctions.

Designed by Adrian Adolph Greenburg (who went by Gilbert Adrian professionally), the screen-worn hat is made from black wool bunting fabric and measures 13 1/2" tall, with the brim spanning 20" in diameter, extending 6 1/2" at the front and 5 1/4" at the rear. This version also has the original black silk scarf tied around the base of the headpiece. The hat was originally acquired in 1970 from David Weisz, owner of The David Weisz Co.

Heritage Auction's five-day event takes place July 13–17, 2026. Other notable items include Gene Wilder’s top hat from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Zucker’s jukebox featured in the movie Ghost, Elsa Lanchester’s necklace worn as Mary Shelley in Bride of Frankenstein, and more. The full catalog is available here.

This now-classic musical film, The Wizard of Oz, stars Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale, the young Kansas girl dreaming of a life away from her family farm. What begins in dull black-and-white soon becomes a Technicolor extravaganza as Dorothy and her dog Toto are whisked away to the colorful world of Oz.

In the Wicked films, Cynthia Erivo wears her own version of the hat as Elphaba, designed by Oscar-winning Paul Tazewell. The two-part adaptation also stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.