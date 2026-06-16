Kerry Washington, Dominique Fishback And More Will Star In THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the complete cast and creative team for The Whoopi Monologues, a reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic show, which begins performances on Tuesday, July 7, with an official opening night set for Monday, July 13 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65th Street).

Written by Whoopi Goldberg and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, The Whoopi Monologues will star Emmy Award Nominee Dominique Fishback (“Swarm,” “The Deuce”), Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen), NAACP Image Award Winner Danielle Pinnock (“Ghosts”), Emmy Award-winning producer and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kerry Washington (“Imperfect Women,” American Son), and two-time Tony Award® winner Kara Young (Purlie Victorious, Purpose), with Kai Heath, Denise Manning, and Pavar Snipe rounding out the cast as understudies.

The Whoopi Monologues is produced in partnership with Whoop Inc./Tom Leonardis and Simpson Street Productions.

The creative team for The Whoopi Monologues includes Studio Bent: Adam Rigg & Anton Volovsek (Set Design), Tony Award winner Qween Jean (Costume Design), Cha See (Lighting Design), Fan Zhang (Sound Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design), and The Telsey Office (Casting). Tiffany N. Robinson serves as the Stage Manager.

In 1984, then unknown monologist Whoopi Goldberg premiered her provocative, thought-provoking one-woman show on Broadway, torching the rulebook of traditional solo performance in one of the most electrifying debuts of the era. Now, the trailblazing work returns, reimagined for a new generation led by a remarkable ensemble of 5 women bringing Goldberg’s unforgettable characters back to the stage. Funny, vivid, and deeply human, these nuanced portraits feel as fresh and irresistible today as they were over 40 years ago.