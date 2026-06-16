Tickets Sales to SUNDAY IN THE PARK With Ariana Grande & Jonathan Bailey Delayed

Ticket sales to the West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George, starring Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, have been delayed. After they were originally announced to go on sale in May 2026, tickets will now go on sale this fall. As of June, performances are still slated to begin at the Barbican Centre in summer 2027.

The production's website confirmed that ticket sales have been delayed. Once an official onsale date is confirmed for the production, tickets will only be sold via the official Barbican website and box office.

Bailey will lead the production as George, with Grande taking on the role of Dot. Sunday in the Park with George has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. This new production will be directed by Marianne Elliot, with design by Tom Scutt.

Grande is currently on stage with her Eternal Sunshine tour, which is set to play New York's Barclays Center this summer, along with a 10-day residency in London.

This production would reunite Grande and Bailey, who appeared as Glinda and Fiyero, respectively, in the films Wicked and Wicked: For Good. It would also reunite Bailey with Elliott, with whom he previously worked on the 2018 production of Company.

About Sunday in the Park With George

Sunday in the Park With George premiered on Broadway in 1984, starring Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters. The musical won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, two Tony Awards for design (and a nomination for Best Musical), and numerous Drama Desk Awards. Several subsequent revivals followed, including the 2005–2006 UK production first presented at the Menier Chocolate Factory, its 2008 Broadway transfer, and a 2017 Broadway revival, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford.