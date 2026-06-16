MASQUERADE Extends; Austin Colby, Derrick Davis, and More Join the Cast

Masquerade will extend for a sixth time through 2027. The show will now play through January 31, 2027 at 218 West 57th Street. Additionally, the production announced Courtney Balan (Vacation Cover), Mark Banik (Firmin), Austin Colby (Phantom), Derrick Davis (Phantom), Nicholas Edwards (Phantom), Claire Leyden (Christine), Stephanie Jae Park (Vacation Cover), Tanner Quirk (Vacation Cover), Stephanie Reuning-Scherer (Vacation Cover), and Gregory Lee Rodriguez (Raoul) will join the company. Colby will play ‘Phantom’ through July 23.

Masquerade is based on the original musical Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.

Performances for Masquerade take place evenings Tuesday – Sunday with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are on sale now at www.masqueradenyc.com. From the revels of the masked ball, into dressing rooms a breath away from the cast, and even down through mirrors into the deepest corners of the Phantom’s lair, Masquerade invites you to experience the iconic story and score, even stranger (and more phantastically) than you’ve dreamt it.

Last month, Masquerade – The Orchestral Score was released and is available in-venue only. The vinyl contains brand new compositions from Lloyd Webber.

Masquerade – The Orchestral Score is a newly recorded work that invites listeners deep into the world of mystery, romance, and spectacle that is Masquerade. The orchestral collection is rich with sweeping strings, recognizable haunting motifs, and the unmistakable melodic grandeur that defines Lloyd Webber’s music. The recording – produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lee McCutcheon - is pressed on clear Vinyl and released via The Other Songs Records. Included in the album is the Academy Award nominated song “Learn to be Lonely” composed and performed live by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The cast of Masquerade includes Alaska (Carnival Specialty Act), Lee H. Alexander (Swing), Laura Lee Anderson (Ring Toss Performer), Courtney Balan (Vacation Cover), Austin Colby (Phantom), Milena Comeau (Ensemble), Matthew Curiano (Andre), Quentin Earl Darrington (Phantom), Derrick Davis (Phantom), Nicholas Edwards (Phantom), Gabriella Enriquez (Ensemble, Automata), Nicole J. Ferguson (Swing), Haile Ferrier (Christine), Nkrumah Gatling (Swing), Francisco Javier González (Raoul), Maxfield Haynes (Young Phantom), Bryan Hernandez-Luch (Violinist), Satomi Hofmann (Carlotta/Giry), Dan Hoy (Raoul), Kody Jauron (Young Phantom), Tia Karaplis (Giry/Carlotta), Nathan Keen (Dance/Fight Captain), Joseph Kerr (Master of Pyromancy), Michael Kuhn (Swing), Jacob Lacopo (Buquet), Eryn LeCroy (Christine), Claire Leyden (Christine), Audrey Logan (Swing), Francesca Mehrotra (Christine), Georgia Mendes (Ensemble), Sami Merdinian (Swing, Violinist), Anna Monoxide (Carnival F&B), Betsy Morgan (Carlotta/Giry), Dario Natarelli (Swing), Riley Noland (Christine), Charles Osborne (Ensemble), Hugh Panaro (Phantom), Stephanie Jae Park (Vacation Cover), Liz Pearce (Giry), Stephanie Reuning-Scherer (Vacation Cover), Gregory Lee Rodriguez (Raoul), Chris Ryan (Barker), Kyle Scatliffe (Phantom), Paul Adam Schaefer (Vacation Swing), Cooper Stanton (Buquet), Jeremy Stolle (Firmin), Jack Sullivan (Swing), Olivia Tarchick (Swing), Sean Seamus Thompson (Vacation Swing), Ryan Vona (Phantom), Kaley Ann Voorhees (Christine), Andrew Wojtal (Buquet), Nikita Yermak (Swing, Violinist), and Kevin Zambrano (Young Phantom).