Exclusive: Nikki M. James Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Watch a new video of Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Suffs, The Book of Mormon) performing "Somewhere That's Green" in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway. The new footage also features Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon.

Now in its seventh smash year at the Westside Theatre, Little Shop of Horrors also stars stage & screen favorite Jordan Fisher (Moulin Rouge, Hadestown, “To All The Boys”), and Claybourne Elder (Company, The Gilded Age).

Currently joining James, Fisher, and Elder in the cast are Christopher Swan as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Mike Masters, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jonothon Lyons, and Noel MacNeal.

Little Shop of Horrors is based on the 1960 Roger Corman film and features a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman with music by Alan Menken. The musical follows Seymour Krelborn, a meek skid-row flower shop employee who discovers a mysterious plant that thrives on human blood, sending his fortunes — and his moral compass — into a spectacular spiral. The score blends early rock-and-roll and doo-wop influences into a propulsive, genre-savvy sound that has made the show a perennial favorite since its Off-Broadway debut in 1982.