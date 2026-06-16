Video: The Muny Shares HAIRSPRAY Preview With Richard Kind, Katy Geraghty & More

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The Muny has released a first look at their star-studded production of Hairspray, starring Richard Kind as 'Edna Turnblad' and Katy Geraghty as 'Tracy Turnblad.' The production kicks off their 108th season, running now through June 21. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. nightly.

The new footage features a first listen to Geraghty, who was seen on Broadway in Into the Woods, singing "You Can't Stop the Beat."

Also joining the cast is John Bolton as Wilbur Turnblad, Sara Gettelfinger as Velma Von Tussle, Charity Angél Dawson as Motormouth Maybelle, Paul Schwensen as Corny Collins, Madison Thompson as Amber Von Tussle, Ben Jackson Walker as Link Larkin, Ashlyn Maddox as Penny Pingleton, Nicholas A. Wilkinson as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Joy Elizabeth Rhodes as Little Inez, Hannah Solow as Female Authority Figure, and Kevin Zak as Male Authority Figure.