Video: PADDINGTON Visits GOOD MORNING AMERICA for Broadway Announcement





Paddington is coming to New York! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Paddington the Musical will arrive on Broadway in 2027, taking over the Al Hirschfeld Theater beginning next March.

To celebrate the announcement, the beloved bear himself stopped by Good Morning America on Tuesday. During his visit, he offered some words of wisdom that he had learned from his international excursions.

"Everywhere I've travelled, everyone is very different, which means that everyone can fit in— even bears," said Paddington. Check out the segment now.

The seven-time Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical will begin performances Tuesday, March 30, 2027 and officially open Sunday, April 18, 2027 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Tickets start at $69 and are now on sale.

Based on the “A Bear Called Paddington” written by Michael Bond and the award-winning film ‘PADDINGTON,’ by special arrangement with STUDIOCANAL, PADDINGTON The Musical features music and lyrics by Olivier Award winner Tom Fletcher, a book by Olivier Award winner Jessica Swale, and direction by Olivier Award winner Luke Sheppard.

The show won seven 2026 Olivier Awards, tying the record for the most number of wins for any musical in Olivier Award history – including winning Best New Musical, Best Director for Luke Sheppard, Best Set Design for Tom Pye and Ash J Woodward, and Best Costume Design for Gabriella Slade and Tahra Zafar, the latter, who designed the bear. The production also recently won the Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.

PADDINGTON The Musical features musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Olivier Award nominee Matt Brind; choreography by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ellen Kane; scenic design by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Tom Pye; costume design by Tony and Olivier Award winner Gabriella Slade; Paddington and puppet design by Olivier Award winner Tahra Zafar; lighting design by Tony and Olivier Award winner Neil Austin; sound design by Tony and Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen; video design and animation by Olivier Award winner Ash J Woodward; hair, wig and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; casting by Jim Carnahan Casting, Jim Carnahan, CSA. and Jason Thinger, CSA; and Paddington Casting Consultant Annabelle Davis.

In PADDINGTON The Musical, a small, lost bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a place to call home. A chance encounter with the Browns leads him into an unexpected world of adventure, where kindness has the power to change lives and strangers can become family.

But London isn’t all afternoon tea and friendly faces—and even the seemingly happiest of families can have cracks beneath the surface. So, when a mysterious and vengeful villain sets her sights on Paddington, the Browns embark on a thrilling rescue mission, realizing they need this special bear as much as he needs them.