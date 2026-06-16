Nina White and Fernell Hogan Join THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo), will join the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and return to the role of Olive Ostrovsky, having played the part in the 2024 Kennedy Center production of Spelling Bee, beginning Monday, August 10. As previously announced, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers will play her final performance as Olive on Sunday, August 9.

Nina White in the 2024 Kennedy Center Production of "Spelling Bee'

Additionally, original cast member and Tony Award nominee Justin Cooley will take a brief leave of absence from the production beginning Wednesday, June 24 and will return on Wednesday, July 22. Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo, The Prom) joins the company as an understudy and will cover the role of Leaf Coneybear during Mr. Cooley’s leave of absence.