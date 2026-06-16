Video: HAMILTON Documentary SPARK INTO A FLAME Debuts on YouTube





Disney has released a new documentary about the Broadway sensation Hamilton, which spotlights the connections between the stage musical, the hip-hop roots that inspired it, and “The Hamilton Mixtape” that followed.

Titled "Spark Into a Flame," the 16-minute documentary is now available to watch for free on YouTube, as well as on Disney+. It is also available as a special feature on the newly released physical media package.

The documentary features the voices of Hamilton writer, performer, and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with many of the artists and creatives who had a front-row seat to the musical phenomenon, including music icons Busta Rhymes, Nas, Questlove, Black Thought, Angie Martinez, Common, Dessa, Residente and more.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It was recently announced that Christopher Jackson will make a return to Broadway this fall, reprising his Tony-nominated role as George Washington in Hamilton.

Jackson’s return follows Hamilton’s ten-year anniversary celebration on Broadwayl, celebrating the musical that opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015. Original cast member Leslie Odom, Jr. returned to the show last fall selling out his limited engagement. Check out photos here.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.