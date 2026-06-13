Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 15, 2026- ROMEO & JULIET Opens At Shakespeare in the Park
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what happened in the world of theatre yesterday. We've got exciting news about how the World Cup could impact Broadway's box office, a celebration of Romeo & Juliet's opening night in Shakespeare in the Park, and behind-the-scenes performances from Broadway-bound shows including The Wanderer and The Lost Boys. Plus, we're celebrating industry honors for Cynthia Erivo and Emilio Sosa, and checking in on updates from Hamilton and beyond. Scroll down to catch up on all the theatre news you might have missed!
But first...
|Coming Up
Saturday, June 20
West End Live 2026
Saturday, June 21
The Balusters opens on Broadway
Chess closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Will the World Cup Be Good News for Broadway?
The first World Cup game at New York New Jersey Stadium will take place this Saturday. With the first matches already underway. FIFA released last year a total positive economic impact projection for this year's World Cup of $30 billion across the US, and as high as $1.7 billion in added direct spending due to the World Cup in New York and New Jersey alone. With Broadway’s continued financial struggles, could the World Cup be a silver bullet to remedy it?
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Photos: ROMEO & JULIET Opens From The Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park
The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Romeo & Juliet has officially opened. Learn more and check out photos from opening night here!
|Must Watch
|Video: THE WANDERER Musical Performs Original Song on GOOD DAY NEW YORK
by Josh Sharpe
On Wednesday, June 10, actors Mike Wartella and Diego Andres Rodriguez visited FOX 5's 'Good Day New York' to perform from the Broadway-bound musical The Wanderer. Watch footage from the show now.. (more...)
|Video: THE LOST BOYS Cast Recording Drops New Single 'Now, Forever'
by Joshua Wright
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Lost Boys arrives July 24 - listen to the new single 'Now, Forever,' performed by LJ Benet and Maria Wirries, now streaming.. (more...)
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Video: Richard Kind & Katy Geraghty Rehearse 'Welcome to the 60's' from HAIRSPRAY at The Muny
Video: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Reveals First Single 'Perfect Princess'
by Josh Sharpe
Walt Disney Records has released “Perfect Princess,” the first single and music video from the Disney Original movie “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” the latest chapter in the blockbuster Descendants franchise. Check out the official music video here. . (more...)
Video: Anthony Ramos Performs 'New York City' Single on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Video: Inside the Musical Numbers of STOP! THAT! TRAIN! with Director Adam Shankman and Cast
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Killian Donnelly, Samantha Barks, and More in LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR
by Stephi Wild
Production photos have been released for Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR, playing at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, ahead of London’s Royal Albert Hall and New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Sidney Paterra
What is theatrical licensing and why is it important? Check out our for guide to how licensing works and view an updating list of new shows to license!. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo Appointed Artist in Residence at RADA
by Stephi Wild
Cynthia Erivo has been appointed Artist in Residence: Tutor in Vocal Practice at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where she will lead masterclasses and work directly with students on contemporary vocal technique.. (more...)
Designer Emilio Sosa Named Chair Of The Hispanic Organization of Latin Artists
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Hispanic Organization of Latin Artists has appointed Emilio Sosa as Chair of HOLA and the HOLA Awards. Sosa is a six-time Tony Award nominee, Emmy-nominated costume designer, educator, producer, and nationally respected arts advocate.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
Review Roundup: The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park Production of ROMEO & JULIET
by Stephi Wild
Performances are underway for The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Romeo & Juliet. Learn more about the show and read the reviews here!. (more...)
Review: SO ARE WE: LEÓN AND LIGHTFOOT, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Matthew Paluch
What did our critic think of SO ARE WE: LEÓN AND LIGHTFOOT at Royal Ballet And Opera?. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
New Plays and Musicals to License- Summer 2026
by Sidney Paterra
What is theatrical licensing and why is it important? Check out our for guide to how licensing works and view an updating list of new shows to license!. (more...)
Thayne Jasperson Temporarily Out of HAMILTON Due to Injury
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Original Hamilton cast member, Thayne Jasperson, who has been with the show since it first opened on Broadway in 2015, injured himself during a performance, and will be taking a temporary leave from the production.. (more...)
SLAM FRANK to Return This Fall to Off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
After playing an extended run at Asylum NYC, the new musical Slam Frank, which reimagines Anne Frank’s story through an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin hip-hop lens, will open Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre.. (more...)
MICHAEL Breaks Box Office Records as Highest-Grossing Music Biopic Ever
by Josh Sharpe
Michael, the new biopic about Michael Jackson, has broken a major box office record, the film is now the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time at $911.9 million worldwide.. (more...)
EDINBURGH 2026: Pick of the Programme - Returning Favourites
by Natalie O'Donoghue
BWW Scotland editor Natalie O'Donoghue selects her top picks of returning favourites from the 2026 Edfringe programme.. (more...)
EDINBURGH 2026: Pick of the Programme - Circus
by Natalie O'Donoghue
BWW Scotland editor Natalie O'Donoghue selects her top picks from the 2026 Edfringe circus programme.. (more...)
Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU to Return in October at Webster Hall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
I Put A Spell On You, Broadway’s biggest Halloween party, will return to Manhattan’s Webster Hall. This year’s iteration, dubbed “A Sanderson Sister Act,” once again benefits the Ali Forney Center.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Isabelle McCalla
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"Sweet dreams be yours, dear,
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