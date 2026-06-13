Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 15, 2026- ROMEO & JULIET Opens At Shakespeare in the Park

Video: Richard Kind & Katy Geraghty Rehearse 'Welcome to the 60's' from HAIRSPRAY at The Muny

by Joshua Wright

The Muny posted a designer run video from its upcoming production of HAIRSPRAY, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the cast and creative team in rehearsal ahead of the season opener.. (more...)

by Josh Sharpe

Video: Anthony Ramos Performs 'New York City' Single on THE TONIGHT SHOW

by Josh Sharpe

On Thursday, Anthony Ramos visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of his latest single, 'New York City.' Watch the performance from the Hamilton alum, who dropped the new track in May. . (more...)