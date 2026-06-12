SLAM FRANK to Return This Fall to Off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre

After playing an extended run at Asylum NYC, the new musical Slam Frank, which reimagines Anne Frank’s story through an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin hip-hop lens, will open Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre on October 4, 2026. ​

The show will once again be directed by Sam LaFrage. Andrew Fox conceived, composed, and co-wrote the show with Joel Sinensky, drawing from real statements and online discourse. Previews begin on September 17, exactly one year after the start of the developmental run, and continue through November 30, 2026.

In celebration of the triumphant return, Slam Frank will be hosting Off-Broadway’s First Annual Official Belated Pro-Diversity, Pre-Julyteenth, Cismasc-Affirming, Anti-Capitalist, LatinX Anne Frank Fiesta de Quinceañera Box Office Discount Ticket Release Event (2026) at the Orpheum Box Office on June 19th at 6 pm. ​ There will be special guests and performances, plus a $36 ticket price for the $50 and $70 tickets, with the remaining seats at a $36 discount. ​ This special pricing will only be available in person at the theater on June 19th.