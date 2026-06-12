Video: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Reveals First Single 'Perfect Princess'





Walt Disney Records has released “Perfect Princess,” the first single and music video from the Disney Original movie “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” the latest chapter in the blockbuster Descendants franchise. Check out the official music video here.

Kylie Cantrall (Red) and Malia Baker (Chloe) perform the song, which is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms. Featuring 11 brand-new original songs and a score suite, the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Original Soundtrack is now available for pre-save and pre-add. Take a look at the tracklist below.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland explores what happens after “happily ever after” for Red and Chloe following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 film Descendants: The Rise of Red. Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for the two characters. But little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter.

When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland. “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” premieres Thursday, July 16 on Disney Channel and begins streaming July 17 on Disney+.

Additionally, the “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” returns to North America in fall 2026, featuring stars from the Descendants, ZOMBIES and Camp Rock franchises, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd. The tour will visit 49 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Tickets are on sale now here. The tour will also expand to the U.K. and Europe in 2027 with 11 additional shows. Tickets for those dates are available now here.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Original Soundtrack Tracklist: