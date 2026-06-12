Thayne Jasperson Temporarily Out of HAMILTON Due to Injury
Jasperson tore his bicep tendon/rotator cuff while performing a lift during 'What Did I Miss' and required surgery.
Original Hamilton cast member, Thayne Jasperson, who has been with the show since it first opened on Broadway in 2015, injured himself during a performance, and will be taking a temporary leave from the production.
Jasperson tore his bicep tendon/rotator cuff while performing a lift during 'What Did I Miss' and required surgery. Once he is recovered, he plans to return to the show. He took to Instagram to share an update:
So I have bad news… During “What Did I Miss” I tore my bicep tendon/rotator cuffs, while doing a lift. I had to get surgery and now I’m out of @hamiltonmusical for a while.😣😣😣. I’m so bummed. I will miss seeing y’all at the show. But…. I’ll Be Back … to screeeaaam at the rabble! Tryin to stay positive🩵💜🩷💙
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