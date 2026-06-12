Thayne Jasperson Temporarily Out of HAMILTON Due to Injury

Original Hamilton cast member, Thayne Jasperson, who has been with the show since it first opened on Broadway in 2015, injured himself during a performance, and will be taking a temporary leave from the production.

Jasperson tore his bicep tendon/rotator cuff while performing a lift during 'What Did I Miss' and required surgery. Once he is recovered, he plans to return to the show. He took to Instagram to share an update: