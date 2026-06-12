Video: THE WANDERER Musical Performs Original Song on GOOD DAY NEW YORK

On Wednesday, June 10, actors Mike Wartella and Diego Andres Rodriguez visited FOX 5's "Good Day New York" to perform from the Broadway-bound musical The Wanderer, based on the life and music of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci.

During the TV appearance, they were accompanied by the Disciples of Soul, the band of musician and The Wanderer producer Stevie Van Zandt, who guest-hosted that day and introduced the performance. Check out footage from the segment here, which includes a performance of the new song “Gonna Make It Alone."

Additionally, the song will make its SiriusXM debut on Van Zandt's SiriusXM Channel 21, Underground Garage, on Sunday, June 14, before expanding to SiriusXM’s Broadway Channel (Channel 69).

The Wanderer tells the true story of Dion DiMucci, from his Bronx beginnings and rapid climb to fame with Dion and the Belmonts, through addiction, heartbreak, survival, and redemption. The musical features several songs from Dion's catalog, including "Runaround Sue," "Teenager in Love," "I Wonder Why," "Ruby Baby," "Abraham, Martin and John," and "The Wanderer," alongside new songs written for the musical.

The musical had its world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2022 and is written by Charles Messina and directed by Kenneth Ferrone. The creative team also includes choreographer Sarah O’Gleby and music director, orchestrator, and arranger Sonny Paladino. The show is produced by Jill Menza, Charles Messina, Stevie Van Zandt, and Maureen Van Zandt.