



Atlantic Records has shared a new single from the upcoming The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording): "Now, Forever," performed by LJ Benet (Michael) and Maria Wirries (Star). The romantic ballad is one of the standout moments from the 4x Tony Award-winning musical, which took home this season's prizes for Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Ali Louis Bourzgui), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), Best Scenic Design in a Musical (Dane Laffrey), and Best Lighting Design in a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever).

The full cast recording arrives Friday, July 24, with pre-orders and pre-saves available now. The album features music and lyrics by 2x Tony Award-nominees The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, and Gabriel Mann), with production by The Rescues alongside Ethan Popp, recorded by Ian Kagey, and mixed by Richard Furch. A previously released track, the Act One finale "Secret Comes Out" performed by Bourzgui and the ensemble, is also streaming now.

The Lost Boys — directed by three time Tony Award-winner Michael Arden, with a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant - is currently playing at The Palace Theatre, with tickets on sale through Sunday, March 7, 2027.