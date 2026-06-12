Michael, the new biopic about Michael Jackson, has broken a major box office record, with Deadline reporting that the film is now the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time at $911.9 million worldwide.

The Lionsgate title, which quickly accrued impressive numbers when it first opened in theaters in April, has been a theatrical mainstay in the weeks since, with the movie remaining in cinemas even as it becomes available to watch at home. Friday, June 12 marked the movie's debut in Japan, bringing in a whole new audience.

The previous holder of the record for the highest-grossing musical biopic was 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody, which centered on Queen's Freddie Mercury. That film, from 20th Century Fox, came in at $903.6 million worldwide.

Michael already broke the record for the biggest domestic opening for a musical biopic, beating out Straight Outta Compton, which drew $60.2 million during its opening in 2015. In comparison, Michael grossed $97.2 million domestically and $121.6 across foreign markets during its first weekend, for a total of $218.8 million worldwide.

The movie arrived on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand beginning June 9, where it is now available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, YouTube, and more. The physical media release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD will hit shelves on July 14.

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of the influential artist. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond his music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5 to his pursuit of becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The movie highlights both his life off-stage and some of his best-known performances from his early solo career. A sequel is in development.

Jaafar Jackson stars in the titular role, alongside Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by John Logan, and produced by Graham King, p.g.a., John Branca, and John McClain.

Photo credit: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate