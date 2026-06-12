Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU to Return in October at Webster Hall

I Put A Spell On You, Broadway’s biggest Halloween party, will return to Manhattan’s Webster Hall on Monday, October 12. The Hocus Pocus-inspired concert from Johnson is celebrating its 11th year.

This year’s iteration, dubbed “A Sanderson Sister Act,” once again benefits the Ali Forney Center, the nation’s leading full-service organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQIA+ youth experiencing homelessness. Last year’s “The 10th Anniversary” raised more than $345,000 and helped the AFC achieve the historic milestone of purchasing their first permanent shelter, Casa Cecilia, named in honor of the late transgender activist Cecilia Gentili. The shelter has since opened in Harlem.

Armstrong (Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, Parade, The Phantom of the Opera) will once again headline the evening as the cult classic film's head witch in charge, Winifred Sanderson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.