Video: Anthony Ramos Performs 'New York City' Single on THE TONIGHT SHOW





On Thursday, Anthony Ramos visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of his latest single, "New York City." Watch the performance from the Hamilton alum, who dropped the new track in May.

Ramos' new single follows previously released singles such as "Villano," "Se Fue," and "Vicariously." His sophomore album, Love and Lies, was released in 2021. He released his debut album, The Good & the Bad, in 2019.

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters."

In 2022, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as Usnavi in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. Other recent screen credits include 2024's Twisters, Kathryn Bigelow's A House of Dynamite, Marvel's Ironheart, and The Beauty from Ryan Murphy.