Video: Richard Kind & Katy Geraghty Rehearse 'Welcome to the 60's' from HAIRSPRAY at The Muny





The Muny has released rehearsal footage of Richard Kind and Katy Geraghty performing 'Welcome to the 60's' from HAIRSPRAY, the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical opening The Muny's 108th season June 15 through 21, 2026 in Forest Park.

Katy Geraghty leads the cast as Tracy Turnblad, with Richard Kind as Edna Turnblad, John Bolton as Wilbur Turnblad, Sara Gettelfinger as Velma Von Tussle, Charity Angél Dawson as Motormouth Maybelle, Paul Schwensen as Corny Collins, Madison Thompson as Amber Von Tussle, Ben Jackson Walker as Link Larkin, Ashlyn Maddox as Penny Pingleton, Nicholas A. Wilkinson as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Joy Elizabeth Rhodes as Little Inez, Hannah Solow as Female Authority Figure, and Kevin Zak as Male Authority Figure.

The creative team includes Christine Peters (scenic design), Tristan Raines (costumes), Rob Denton (lighting), Joshua Hummel (sound), Nathan Scheuer (video), and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig design).