Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 14, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet
Idina Menzel to Return to Broadway in REDWOOD in 2025
How to Stream the 77th Annual Tony Awards Live With Paramount+
Video: For Corey Stoll, Being on Broadway is a Childhood Dream Come True
Exclusive: What Is a Diva? Alex Newell Explains!
by Nicole Rosky
Want to know the definition of a diva? Look no further than Alex Newell. In this video, watch as they break it down!
Video: Celebrating 25 Years of LaDuca Shoes with the Man Himself, Phil LaDuca
by Joey Mervis
Who better than a dancer to make the perfect shoe for dancers? Phil LaDuca has taken dance footwear to the next level by crafting the most iconic shoe of Broadway and beyond. LaDuca Shoes has kept dancers moving for 25 years- an incredible milestone that is not lost on Mr. LaDuca.
Photos: Aaron Tveit Launches Residency at Cafe Carlyle
by Nicole Rosky
Tony winner Aaron Tveit just made his Café Carlyle debut with a residency at the iconic venue continuing through June 29, 2024. Check out photos of Aaron in action here.. (more...)
Nicole Scherzinger Will Perform During Tony Awards 'In Memoriam' Segment
by Stephi Wild
Nicole Scherzinger will perform during the In Memoriam segment at this weekend's Tony Awards, honoring those we've lost this year. The Tony Awards will also reportedly include a special tribute segment to Broadway legend Chita Rivera.. (more...)
THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released June 14
by Stephi Wild
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of the Broadway musical The Heart of Rock and Roll will be released on Friday, June 14 and will be available on all music streaming services. Learn more about how to pre-save the album here!. (more...)
Video: More Highlights from Encores! TITANIC
by Nicole Rosky
Titanic has arrived at New York City Center, closing the Encores! season this month. Check out more video clips of the cast, including 'Barrett's Song,' 'Still,' and 'The Proposal.'. (more...)
