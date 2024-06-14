Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 14, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, June 16

The 2024 Tony Awards

Mother Play closes on Broadway

Uncle Vanya closes on Broadway

Idina Menzel to Return to Broadway in REDWOOD in 2025

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Redwood, a new, original musical starring Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, will premiere on Broadway next year at a theater-to-be-announced. Learn more about the show!. (more...)

How to Stream the 77th Annual Tony Awards Live With Paramount+

by Josh Sharpe

For those Broadway fans without cable, not to worry! This year’s 77th Annual Tony Awards will be available to stream live on Paramount+ only for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers this Sunday, June 16, 2024. The stream will be broadcast via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.. (more...)

Video: For Corey Stoll, Being on Broadway is a Childhood Dream Come True

by Joey Mervis

Did you know that Corey Stoll made his Broadway debut over 20 years ago in Henry IV? Now, two decades and three broadway shows later, he is a Tony nominee for the first time for his performance in Appropriate.

Exclusive: What Is a Diva? Alex Newell Explains!

by Nicole Rosky

Want to know the definition of a diva? Look no further than Alex Newell. In this video, watch as they break it down!

Video: Celebrating 25 Years of LaDuca Shoes with the Man Himself, Phil LaDuca

by Joey Mervis

Who better than a dancer to make the perfect shoe for dancers? Phil LaDuca has taken dance footwear to the next level by crafting the most iconic shoe of Broadway and beyond. LaDuca Shoes has kept dancers moving for 25 years- an incredible milestone that is not lost on Mr. LaDuca.

Photos: Aaron Tveit Launches Residency at Cafe Carlyle

by Nicole Rosky

Tony winner Aaron Tveit just made his Café Carlyle debut with a residency at the iconic venue continuing through June 29, 2024. Check out photos of Aaron in action here.. (more...)

Nicole Scherzinger Will Perform During Tony Awards 'In Memoriam' Segment

by Stephi Wild

Nicole Scherzinger will perform during the In Memoriam segment at this weekend's Tony Awards, honoring those we've lost this year. The Tony Awards will also reportedly include a special tribute segment to Broadway legend Chita Rivera.. (more...)

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released June 14

by Stephi Wild

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of the Broadway musical The Heart of Rock and Roll will be released on Friday, June 14 and will be available on all music streaming services. Learn more about how to pre-save the album here!. (more...)

Video: More Highlights from Encores! TITANIC

by Nicole Rosky

Titanic has arrived at New York City Center, closing the Encores! season this month. Check out more video clips of the cast, including 'Barrett's Song,' 'Still,' and 'The Proposal.'. (more...)

