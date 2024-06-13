Exclusive: What Is a Diva? Alex Newell Explains!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Want to know the definition of a diva? Look no further than Alex Newell. In this video, watch as they break it down!

Audible will present Alex Newell and the Gospel of a Diva for three performances only – Thursday, June 27 – Saturday, June 29 – live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Directed by Zhailon Levingston, the show will also be recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

Join Alex as they share untold stories from their remarkable life and career alongside a selection of their favorite tunes.