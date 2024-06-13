Nicole Scherzinger Will Perform During Tony Awards 'In Memoriam' Segment

The Tony Awards will also reportedly include a special tribute segment to Broadway legend Chita Rivera.

By: Jun. 13, 2024
Nicole Scherzinger will perform during the "In Memoriam" segment at this weekend's Tony Awards, honoring those we've lost this year, People reports.

Scherzinger will make her Broadway debut later this year in the forthcoming revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.

The Tony Awards will also reportedly include a special tribute segment to Broadway legend Chita Rivera, who passed away in January at age 91. The performance will be led by Audra McDonaldBrian Stokes Mitchell and Bebe Neuwirth.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, will air from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.








