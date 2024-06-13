How to Stream the 77th Annual Tony Awards Live With Paramount+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For those Broadway fans without cable, not to worry!

This year’s 77th Annual Tony Awards will be available to stream live on Paramount+ only for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers this Sunday, June 16, 2024. The stream will be broadcast via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will NOT have the option to stream the show live, but will be able to watch the event on-demand the day after the special airs, in the U.S. only.

See the detailed information about the event below!

Pre-Show

CBS and Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, will once again partner to present The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into The 77th Annual Tony Awards. Viewers can access the pre-show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “ET” channel – free and easy. Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough and star of CBS’ GHOSTS Utkarsh Ambudkar will host the live pre-show.

Awards Show

Immediately following the pre-show on Pluto TV, The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air from 8:00-11:00 PM live ET / 5:00-8:00 PM live PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers. The awards show will not be available on Pluto TV.

How to Watch the Show For Free

Paramount+ is offering a seven-day free trial, inviting new audiences to try the service along with tuning in for this year’s Tony Awards. The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Plan* currently costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. The Paramount+ Essential Plan currently costs $5.99/month or $59.99/year.

About The 77th Tony Awards

The 77th Tony Awards will take place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

This year’s awards ceremony will be hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, who will also serve as producer and choreograph the opening number for this year’s show.

A list of this year’s Tony Award nominees can be found HERE.

Watch a Sizzle for the 2024 Tony Awards here: