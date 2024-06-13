THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released June 14

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Original Broadway Cast Recording of the Broadway musical The Heart of Rock and Roll will be released on Friday, June 14 and will be available on all music streaming services.

Pre-save the album HERE.

The album is produced by Huey Lewis, Brian Usifer and Will Van Dyke with Hunter Arnold, Tyler Mitchell and Kayla Greenspan serving as Executive Producers.

Joy Machine Records is a new venture from Ian Kagey, Sonny Paladino, Brian Usifer and Will Van Dyke. The record label was formed in 2023 to bring an artist-driven approach to the recorded music industry by using the theatrical principles of collaboration and community. Their focus is on providing services that amplify the voices of new artists within the field of musical theater, releasing cast albums for Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, as well as collaborating on solo albums with established theater performers. The label’s services seek to support a developing musical from inception to its Broadway cast album.

The album will include the original cast of The Heart of Rock and Roll including Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

The cast also includes Mike Baerga, Tommy Bracco, TyNia René Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Lindsay Joan, Ross Lekites, Robin Masella, Kara Menendez, Joe Moeller, Jennifer Noble, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Kevin Pariseau, Robert Pendilla and Leah Read.

The Heart of Rock and Roll Band includes Ravi Best, Nate Brown, Matt Deitchman, Gina Benalcazar, Vivi Rama, Jeff Roberts John Scarpulla and Will Van Dyke. Michael Aarons is Music Coordinator; with Anja Wood as Associate Music Coordinator, M-Squared Music.

The album was mixed and engineered by Derik Lee. The album is mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Keyboard programmer is Randy Cohen and Music preparation is by Emily Grishman Music.

The Heart of Rock and Roll, the new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News, opened on Broadway on April 22, 2024 at The James Earl Jones Theatre (138 W 48th St, New York, NY)

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It”, The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.

The Heart of Rock and Roll is a smart, funny, heartfelt throwback to the era of big feelings, classic rom coms, and music that really “Stuck with You”.

The production features a book by Jonathan A. Abrams and a story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan A. Abrams. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations is by Brian Usifer, musical direction by Will Van Dyke, choreography by Lorin Latarro and directed by Gordon Greenberg.

The additional creative team is Derek McLane (Scenic Designer), Jen Caprio (Costume Designer), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Designer), John Shivers (Sound Designer), Nikiya Mathis (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer), Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam CSA (Casting Director) and Justin Scribner (Production Stage Manager).

The Heart of Rock and Roll is produced by Hunter Arnold, Tyler Mitchell, and Kayla Greenspan. Co producers are Chuck Schwab, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, Gary & Marica Nelson, Ken Siebel, Brad Freeman, Whitney Kiely Moehle, Will Meldman, Nederlander Presentations, Stephens Brothers Productions, Michael Wilsey Family, Mickey Gooch Jr, HLX Invest Co,John Paterakis, Dagley Pottruck Productions, Primary Wave Music, Badlamp Productions, Regina K. Scully, Episode Four, Meg Herman, Invisible Wall Productions, Susan Major, and Huey Lewis.