Video: Celebrating 25 Years of LaDuca Shoes with the Man Himself, Phil LaDuca

Who better than a dancer to make the perfect shoe for dancers? Phil LaDuca has taken dance footwear to the next level by crafting the most iconic shoe of Broadway and beyond. LaDuca Shoes has kept dancers moving for 25 years- an incredible milestone that is not lost on Mr. LaDuca.

"It makes me think about all the years, and shows, and dancers that have come though, where did we start?" he explained. "Now we're here! I see so many of my contemporaries that are doing so wonderfully- Jerry Mitchell, Lorin Latarro... It's marvelous to see that we are all still here!"

In addition to marking his brand's Silver Anniversary, the dance pioneer had even more to celebrate this season as the Vanguard Award winner at the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, which noted his outstanding contribution to the international dance community.

In this video, watch as Mr. LaDuca is joined by his Broadway buddy Ben Cameron to talk all things LaDuca Shoes! You can learn all about La Duca Shoes at their official website.