Photos: Aaron Tveit Launches Residency at Cafe Carlyle

He's back! Direct from his run on Broadway in Sweeney Todd, Tony winner Aaron Tveit just made his Café Carlyle debut with a residency at the iconic venue continuing through June 29, 2024. Check out photos of Aaron in action below!

Renowned for his Tony Award-winning performance as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical and his current starring role as Sweeney Todd, Tveit has consistently captivated audiences with his versatility on stage. His impressive resume includes originating roles such as Frank Abagnale in Catch Me If You Can and Gabe in Next to Normal, for which he received the Helen Hayes Award, a Lucille Lortel nomination, and The Actors Equity Clarence Derwent Award.

Tveit's stage presence extends beyond Broadway, with notable performances in productions such as Assassins in the West End, Rent at the Hollywood Bowl, and Company at Barrington Stage. His television credits are equally impressive, featuring leading roles in Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!," FOX's "Grease: Live," USA's "Graceland," and CBS's "Braindead." Fans also remember him as Tripp Van der Bilt in the original "Gossip Girl" on The CW.

Photos courtesy of Cafe Carlyle