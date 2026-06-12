Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 12, 2026- BOOK OF MORMON Welcomes Original Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!

Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:

Broadway brought the excitement to the Knicks game as we celebrate their NBA Finals win! Take a trip down memory lane as we revisit every Broadway halftime show performed at Madison Square Garden, featuring performances from SIX, Hamilton, and more.

In exciting news for the next generation of theater makers, 116 nominees have been revealed for the 17th Annual Jimmy Awards, with the Broadway League Foundation recognizing outstanding young talent competing for top honors and scholarships.

Our teen critics continue their Broadway adventures with a visit to THE OUTSIDERS, sharing their impressions of this thrilling show at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater.

Plus, catch behind-the-scenes action from Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Broadway debuts in The Book of Mormon, get the inside scoop on LA CAGE AUX FOLLES rehearsals with Billy Porter and Wayne Brady, and much more!

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day!