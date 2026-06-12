Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 12, 2026- BOOK OF MORMON Welcomes Original Stars and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:
Broadway brought the excitement to the Knicks game as we celebrate their NBA Finals win! Take a trip down memory lane as we revisit every Broadway halftime show performed at Madison Square Garden, featuring performances from SIX, Hamilton, and more.
In exciting news for the next generation of theater makers, 116 nominees have been revealed for the 17th Annual Jimmy Awards, with the Broadway League Foundation recognizing outstanding young talent competing for top honors and scholarships.
Our teen critics continue their Broadway adventures with a visit to THE OUTSIDERS, sharing their impressions of this thrilling show at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater.
Plus, catch behind-the-scenes action from Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Broadway debuts in The Book of Mormon, get the inside scoop on LA CAGE AUX FOLLES rehearsals with Billy Porter and Wayne Brady, and much more!
Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, June 14
Becky Shaw closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Broadway at the Knicks Game: Watch Every Broadway Halftime Show
To celebrate the Knicks' win at the NBA Finals, we're taking a look back on all of the Broadway halftime shows at Madison Square Garden. Past shows who have performed include SIX, Hamilton, Just In Time, and The Great Gatsby! Watch videos.
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Nominees Revealed for the 17th Annual Jimmy Awards
The Broadway League Foundation has revealed the 116 nominees who will be traveling to New York City to participate in the 17th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony and compete for top honors and numerous other scholarships.
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Video: The Teen Critics' Great Expectations are Met at THE OUTSIDERS
BroadwayWorld's Teen Critics continues with Ava (13), Ellie (12), and Zander (13), who recently headed to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater to check out The Outsiders on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!
|Must Watch
|Video: Trey Parker & Matt Stone Make Broadway Debuts in BOOK OF MORMON
by Michael Major
Matt Stone and Trey Parker made their long-awaited Broadway acting debuts in The Book of Mormon! During the musical's 'Magical Mormon Mystery Week,' the musical's creators kicked off the show with a special cameo during the prologue.. (more...)
|Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES with Billy Porter & Wayne Brady
by Nicole Rosky
Tony Award winner Billy Porter stars opposite stage and screen star Wayne Brady in the New York City Center Encores! production of La Cage Aux Folles. Set to open on June 17, this final production of this Encores! season will run for 15 performances through June 28. Watch rehearsal highlights in this video!. (more...)
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Video: Jamie Muscato and Joy Woods in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London
Video: AVENUE Q West End Cast Performs 'The Internet Is For Porn'
Video/Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Krakowski, & More in Trailer for Larry David Historical Comedy
|Hot Photos
Photos: Lincoln Center Lights Up Blue and Orange For the New York Knicks
by Stephi Wild
On June 10, Lincoln Center lit up in blue and orange in support of the New York Knicks, as they faced the Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Check out photos of David Geffen Hall dressed in the iconic Knicks colors here!. (more...)
Photos: First Look at Nikki Snelson-Helmed FOOTLOOSE at The GEM Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Directed and Choreographed by Broadway’s Nikki Snelson, Footloose is now running at the historic GEM Theatre in Garden Grove. Get a first look at production photos!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The Stage Managers' Association announced the upcoming 2026 Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management. No additional details from an attached press release were available in the submission.. (more...)
Marc Kudisch, George Salazar and More Set For THE (DISASTER) MARATHON OF 1904 Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Marc Kudisch, George Salazar, and Taylor Trensch are among the cast set for a developmental reading of The (Disaster) Marathon of 1904, a new musical comedy about the chaotic 1904 St. Louis Olympic marathon, presented by New Next Now at Open Jar Studios.. (more...)
Polk & Co. Names Colgan McNeil and Kelly Stotmeister as Partners
by Stephi Wild
Theatrical publicity firm Polk & Co. announced that longtime press agents Colgan McNeil and Kelly Stotmeister have been named partners alongside founder Matt Polk, expanding the leadership of the Tony Award-winning firm.. (more...)
STEREOPHONIC is Now Available for Professional Licensing by Concord Theatricals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Stereophonic, David Adjmi’s 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, featuring original music by Will Butler, is now available for professional licensing worldwide through Concord Theatricals.. (more...)
Brittany K. Allen and Anterior Leverett Named 2026 Recipients of The Hansberry-Lilly Fellowship
by Stephi Wild
The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF), in partnership with The Lillys, have announced graduate students Brittany K. Allen and Anterior Leverett as the 2026 recipients for the Hansberry-Lilly Fellowship. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Stage Managers' Association announced the upcoming 2026 Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management. No additional details from an attached press release were available in the submission.. (more...)
Se desvela el elenco de LA FAMILIA ADDAMS que acompañará a Natalia Millán en el Teatro Calderón
by Adela González Pérez
Javier Navares, Cristina Picos, Omar Calicchio, Juanan Plazas y Pepa Lucas encabezan las confirmaciones del reparto de LA FAMILIA ADDAMS. (more...)
79th Tony Awards Viewership Dips Slightly From 2025, Drawing 5.06 Million Viewers
by Josh Sharpe
The 2026 Tony Awards achieved an impressive 5.06 million viewers on Sunday, very slightly down from the 78th Tonys in 2025, which came in at 5.10 million. . (more...)
Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman Co-Wrote and Will Star in New Musical THE CONVERSATION
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award winner Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman have conceived, co-written and will star in The Conversation, a new original musical. Learn more here!. (more...)
MEAN GIRLS West End Tour Cancels Belfast Run Amid Violent Riots
by Joshua Wright
The West End touring production of Mean Girls has cancelled its entire run at Belfast's Grand Opera House amid violent civil unrest that has swept across Northern Ireland this week.. (more...)
Derek Jacobi, Anjana Vasan, & More Join ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 6
by Josh Sharpe
Joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 6 are stage and screen star Derek Jacobi, Olivier winner Anjana Vasan, Olivier nominee Jane Horrocks, Sherlock star Martin Freeman, comedian Jamie Demetriou, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Horner, and Downton Abbey's Lesley Nicol. . (more...)
Mark Ballas Will Return to CHICAGO on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
“Dancing with the Stars” three-time champion, Emmy-nominated choreographer, singer-songwriter, musician, and actor Mark Ballas will return to Chicago on Broadway.. (more...)
THE FESTIVAL Unveils Programming With Audra McDonald, Jason Robert Brown, Eva Noblezada and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Festival has released initial programming for the three-day outdoor event taking place at Kingston’s historic Hutton Brickyards. The first-of-its-kind celebration of Broadway will feature three days of musical theater performances and activations.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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