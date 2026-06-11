Broadway at the Knicks Game: Watch Every Broadway Halftime Show
As the playoffs continue, take a look back at Broadway performances at Knicks games!
By: Michael Major
Thank you, five! To celebrate the Knicks' win at the NBA Finals, we're taking a look back on all of the Broadway halftime shows at Madison Square Garden. Past shows who have performed include SIX, Hamilton, Just In Time, and more!
As the playoffs continue, take a look back at Broadway performances at Knicks games!
SIX the Musical
The Great Gatsby
Just In Time
Hamilton
Aside from halftime show, Broadway alum Avery Wilson perform the national anthem at Monday's game.
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