MEAN GIRLS West End Tour Cancels Belfast Run Amid Violent Riots

The West End touring production of Mean Girls has cancelled its entire run at Belfast's Grand Opera House amid violent civil unrest that has swept across Northern Ireland this week.

The show was scheduled to play the Grand Opera House from June 9 through June 20. However, following serious rioting that broke out on Tuesday and Wednesday, producers made the decision to pull the remaining performances. Ticket holders received an email from the Grand Opera House confirming the full cancellation.

"Given the uncertainty caused by the unrest in recent days, the producers of Mean Girls have taken the difficult decision to cancel the musical's run at the Grand Opera House," the email read. "We know that customers will share our disappointment, and on behalf of the producers and the Theatre, we apologise for any inconvenience caused." Full refunds will be issued within the next two weeks.

The violence was sparked following a knife attack in north Belfast on Monday, in which a man in his 40s suffered serious injuries. A 30-year-old Sudanese man, Hadi Alodid, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

The attack prompted widespread rioting across parts of Northern Ireland, with police deploying water cannon after a masked mob attacked officers in Glengormley. Vehicles, a house, and cars were torched, and petrol bombs were thrown at police in Portadown. Twelve officers have been injured and 16 arrests were made as of Wednesday evening.