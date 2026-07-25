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MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Marks 7 Years on Broadway

The long-running Broadway production salutes its Bohemian community as it heads toward its final curtain.

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Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL posted a celebratory video marking seven years since the production opened on Broadway, toasting the milestone with a nod to the show's central Bohemian spirit.

Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL is based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film and features a score drawn from decades of popular music. The production won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, during its original Broadway run.   Beyond New York, the production has also toured North America, with recent engagements including stops at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville and the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

The Broadway production is scheduled to close on August 30, 2026. Before it does, Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit, who originated the role of Christian, is set to return for a strictly limited engagement of 15 performances, running August 18 through August 29 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

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