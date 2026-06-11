Video/Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Krakowski, & More in Trailer for Larry David Historical Comedy





Lin-Manuel Miranda is turning back the clock to 1776... and 2015. In the official trailer for Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, the Hamilton creator can be briefly seen wearing attire that looks very similar to that of the titular founding father in his musical.

The new HBO Max comedy hails from Larry David in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States this year. The trailer, which sees David playing multiple characters in a smattering of historical events, promises a viewing experience not unlike Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which he finds himself in many wacky situations, often complaining or offending others with his unfiltered remarks.

The trailer also confirms the appearance of several other Broadway alums and Curb regulars, including Tony winners Jane Krakowski and Sean Hayes, along with Jon Hamm, Rita Wilson, Susie Essman, Essence Atkins, Toby Huss, Greg Kinnear, Vince Vaughn, and Chris Parnell. Check out new photos below.

The seven-episode series is written and executive produced by Larry David and co-creator Jeff Schaffer, who also serves as director. Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Ethan Lewis, and Vinnie Malhotra executive-produced for Higher Ground. It will debut Friday, June 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Photo Credit: John Johnson/HBO