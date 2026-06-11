“Dancing with the Stars” three-time champion, Emmy-nominated choreographer, singer-songwriter, musician, and actor Mark Ballas will return to Chicago on Broadway. He will perform for a 4-week limited engagement from Monday, July 20 to Sunday, August 16, 2026 at the Ambassador Theatre.

About Mark Ballas

Mark Ballas is a performer whose career spans television, Broadway, dance, and music. He first captured national attention as one of the breakout professionals on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, where he became a mainstay for over a decade. An 11-time finalist and three-time champion, Mark earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Choreography. Beyond the ballroom, he is a two-time World Choreography Award winner and five-time nominee, and served as choreographer for a Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime commercial, further cementing his reputation as one of the industry’s most innovative creative forces.

Mark trained at the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Performing Arts & Musical Theatre in London, England, graduating with honors and building the technical and theatrical foundation that would shape his multifaceted career.

With a strong foundation in musical theatre, Mark brought his Stage Presence and vocal talent to Broadway and national tours alike. He made his Broadway debut in 2016 as the final actor to play Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys at the August Wilson Theatre, later performing the role on the national tour in Los Angeles and at The Muny in St. Louis. He went on to star as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots on Broadway in 2018. Most recently, Mark made his Broadway return as Billy Flynn in Chicago, breaking the box office record every week during his four-week run and earning Chicago its highest gross in 30 years.

In 2006 Mark appeared in the UK national tour of The Buddy Holly Story as the Clearlake Drummer and first cover for Richie Valens.

In 2025, Mark broadened his television horizons by joining the cast of The Traitors US Season 4 on Peacock, stepping into a high-stakes reality competition that tests strategy, alliances, and social gameplay.

Alongside his performance work, Mark is an accomplished guitarist, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer. He is one half of the indie duo Alexander Jean with his wife, acclaimed singer-songwriter BC Jean, who co-wrote the 6x Platinum global hit “If I Were a Boy,” recorded by Beyoncé. BC ranks among the top 1% of songwriters worldwide and has amassed over 2 billion streams through her songwriting catalog.

Since forming in 2015, Alexander Jean has amassed over 200 million streams worldwide. Their debut single, “Roses and Violets,” reached the Top 10 on the iTunes and Apple Music overall charts, hit No. 1 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter chart, and appeared on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100. Tracks like “Highs and Lows” have found viral popularity on TikTok, while their cover of Marcy Playground’s “Sex and Candy” became a social media phenomenon, generating over 100 million views and inspiring more than 750,000 user-generated videos.

Mark currently splits his time between New York City and Los Angeles. Alexander Jean has new music coming in 2026.

About Chicago

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Nik Walker as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Nicole Benoit, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.